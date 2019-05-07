Kenny Hook Named 2019 Spokane Indians Manager

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are excited to announce Kenny Hook as manager for the upcoming 2019 season. Hook becomes the seventh manager for the Indians since Spokane became an affiliate of the Texas Rangers in 2003.

The new Indians skipper is in his sixth season with the Texas Rangers and is quite familiar with Avista Stadium. Hook served as the Indians' hitting coach during the 2016 season when Spokane won the first half NWL North Division. That season Spokane ranked second in the league for both home runs (43) and on-base percentage (.342), while also finishing third in batting average (.258).

After Spokane, Hook has continued to serve as a hitting coach for Texas Rangers' affiliates over the past two seasons. He coached in Class-A with the Hickory Crawdads in 2017 and in Advanced-A last season on staff with the Down East Wood Ducks.

The Texas-native previously managed two seasons in Independent baseball with the Kansas City T-Bones. He also spent time coaching with Maple Woods Community College. Hook played collegiately for Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri and Benedectine College in Atchinson, Kansas.

The rest of the 2019 coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

