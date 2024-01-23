Kenny Called up to Reading Royals
January 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of goaltender Ryan Kenny to the ECHL's Reading Royals Tuesday.
Kenny, 24, was named the SPHL player of the week January 15, and is leading all goaltenders with a .940 save percentage in his first full professional season. He is second among SPHL goaltenders with a 2.11 goals against average and 14 wins, including nine straight ahead of his call-up.
The 6'2" netminder played 2 games for Reading after his senior college season in 2022-23.
The Marksmen return to the Crown Coliseum Friday, February 2 at 7PM for Faith and Family Night presented by Manna Church. Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from January 23, 2024
- Kenny Called up to Reading Royals - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Steven Leonard Named SPHL & Paylocity Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Havoc Raise $76,080 for Local NICU - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.