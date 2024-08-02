Kenneth George Jr. Jumps Alexander's Pass for a Pick Six: CFL
August 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Kenneth George Jr. jumps Davis Alexander's pass intended for Cole Spieker and brings it back 18 yards for the touchdown.
