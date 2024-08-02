Sports stats



Canadian Football League

Kenneth George Jr. Jumps Alexander's Pass for a Pick Six: CFL

August 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Kenneth George Jr. jumps Davis Alexander's pass intended for Cole Spieker and brings it back 18 yards for the touchdown.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from August 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central