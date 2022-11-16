Kennedy Returns from Knoxville, Campbell Traded to Elmira

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday, both involving defensemen.

Joe Kennedy is returning to Winston-Salem from his loan to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League).

To make room on the active roster, Carolina traded Nathan Campbell to the Elmira Mammoth in exchange for future considerations.

Joe brings a lot of speed and offense to our back end," head coach Garrett Rutledge said. He is an exciting player to watch and and equally excited to be a Thunderbird. He adds another former captain to our group so he will be just as valuable off the ice as he is on.

"Joe will be relied to play big minutes for us," Rutledge continued. He signed with us in the summer and is pumped to be back with us from the Ice Bears.

Before Knoxville, Kennedy racked up 27 points in 2021-2022 with the Stouffville Spirit of the OHL.

