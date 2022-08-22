Kengor Lifts Milkmen over Canaries with Two Home Runs

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen defeated the Canaries for the second game in a row to clinch the series against Sioux Falls.

Aaron Hill struck first for Milwaukee hitting a solo home run in the second inning. Starting pitcher Ben Holems then gave up three runs in the third inning when he dealt three walks with the bases loaded.

Ryan Zimmerman then came in for the Milkmen and pitched the next three and a third innings and struck out four while giving out one hit and no runs. Will Kengor responded after Sioux Falls took the lead with a solo home run to cut the lead to 3-2 for Milwaukee in the fourth.

Then later in the seventh inning, Bryan Torres singled and Logan Trowbridge drew a walk before Kengor blasted yet another home run over the right field wall to give the Milkmen a 5-3 lead.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Sioux Falls 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0

Milwaukee 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0 x 5 9 1

Kyle Huckaby, Frankie Bartow and Karch Kowalczyk pitched the last three innings for the Milkmen and combined to only give out one walk and no hits as Milwaukee closed by clinching their second straight series.

Milwaukee will now go for the sweep against Sioux Falls tomorrow with the finale set to start at 1:00 p.m. at Franklin Field. The Milkmen will then play three games in Lake Country before returning for their last home stand of the season with two series against the Kane County Cougars and the Chicago Dogs.

Tickets are available at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

