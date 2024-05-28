Kemp, Nava Lead Claws to 5-4 Series-Opening Win over Brooklyn

May 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Andrick Nava had three hits including a home run while Otto Kemp broke a 3-3 tie with a seventh inning RBI triple and the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 5-4 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (26-20) has won 12 straight home games and hasn't lost in Lakewood since April 30th. Brooklyn falls to 24-22 on the season with the loss.

Brooklyn threatened in the ninth, getting a run off Gunner Mayer on an RBI single by Nick Morabito, but Mayer got Nick LoRusso to line out to Leandro Pineda in right field to end the game.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on a SAC fly from William Bergolla. After Brooklyn tied the game, Jersey Shore re-took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Hendry Mendez reached on an error by first baseman Nick LoRusso.

Jersey Shore extended their lead in the sixth on an RBI single from Andrick Nava.

Jean Cabrera stayed in for the seventh, and was one out away from getting through seven, but Nick Morabito hit a two-run home run on Cabrera's 101st pitch of the game to tie it at three. It was Morabito's first home run since joining the Cyclones earlier in May.

The tie game, however, didn't last long. Justin Crawford doubled on a 1-2 pitch in the bottom of the seventh and Otto Kemp brought him in with an RBI triple of his own to put the BlueClaws up 4-3. Andrick Nava's home run in the bottom of the eighth put the BlueClaws up 5-3.

Andrew Walling (3-0) earned the win, retiring all four batters he faced. Cabrera was charged with three runs over 6.2 innings and did not factor in the decision. It was the fourth time this year he's pitched at least innings in a start.

Morabito had four hits for Brooklyn. Nava had three hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series at 11:05 am on Wednesday. LHP Sam Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

