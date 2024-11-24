Kelvin Yeboah with the ANSWER!
November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 24, 2024
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at Orlando City SC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals - Atlanta United FC
- New York Red Bulls Head to Florida to Face Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, November 30 - New York Red Bulls
- LA Galaxy Square off against Minnesota United FC in Western Conference Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park Today, Sunday, November 24 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Season Ends with 2-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders in Western Conference Semifinals - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Advances to MLS Western Conference Final with 2-1 Win at LAFC - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview
- Minnesota United to Face LA Galaxy on Sunday, November 24
- Seven Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty
- Minnesota United Transfers Defender Mikael Marques to Västerås SK
- Minnesota United Eliminates Real Salt Lake to Advance to the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals