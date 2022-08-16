Kelvan Pilot Named Pitcher of the Week for the Third Time

August 16, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS - Billings Mustangs pitcher Kelvan Pilot has been named Pioneer League North Division Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season. The right-hander also earned PBL honors on August 1 and July 18.

Pilot earns the honor after spinning 6.2 dominant inning in a win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday. In the contest, Pilot allowed just a single unearned run, scattered six hits, and struck out six without issuing a walk. The start also was his longest this season.

On the season, he is 6-4 with a 4.36 ERA in 19 games (11 starts), while also earning a save. In 64.0 innings, he has struck out 60 batters and walked 33. Pilot is tied for fifth in the Pioneer League in wins (one behind the league lead) and is third in ERA among pitchers with 50.0 or more innings pitched.

He also leads Mustangs pitching in wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts while being tied for the team lead in games started.

After an uneven start, Pilot has posted a 2.50 ERA over his past nine outings (six starts), dating back to July 6. In that time he has gone 4-2 with a save, racking up 39 strikeouts over 39.2 innings, with opposing batters hitting just .234 against him.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday night in Great Falls as they begin a three-game set against the Voyagers at Centene Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Billings will finally return home from a season-long 11-game road trip on Friday night as they welcome Great Falls to Dehler Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.