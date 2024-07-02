Kelsey Plum Puts on Shooting Clinic with Season-High 34 PT Game vs. Indiana Fever (July 2, 2024)

July 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Plum Dawg shot lights out tonight.

Kelsey Plum exploded for a season-high 34 PTS and shot an impressive 6-11 from deep, she also finished with 6 REB, 5 AST in the winning effort.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.