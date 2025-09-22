Kelsey Mitchell Becomes First Fever Player to Record 30+ PTS in a Playoff Game Since 2012!

Published on September 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Let's take a look at Kelsey Mitchell's accolades today

First Fever player to record 30+ points in a Playoff game since Shavonte Zellous in 2012 Scored the most points by a player in their first career Semi-Finals Playoff game Recorded the 2nd most points in Fever franchise history in a postseason game coming behind Tamika Whitmore (41 PTS )

Final stats: 34 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 AST | 2 STL

