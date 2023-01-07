Kelly Named FPHL Rookie of the Month for December

Columbus River Dragons forward Jacob Kelly was named the FPHL's Rookie of the Month for December, 2022 after posting 13 goals and 17 points in just 10 games.

The 22-year-old Barrie, Ontario native scored at least once in seven games last month, posting multi-goal efforts in five of those. On December 9th Kelly posted his first hat trick of two on the month against Port Huron and matched his season-high single-game point total with four. Then another three-goal outburst on December 22 against the Prowlers came in the middle of a stretch of five straight games with a point to end the month of December. That point streak is still active through January 6 at eight games.

Kelly is the second consecutive River Dragons player to be named Rookie of the Month following Breandan Colgan's win for October/November.

The River Dragons are back in action on Faith and Family Night against the Motor City Rockers on Saturday, January 7th at 7:30 pm presented by Chick-Fil-A Midland and WYBU-16 Christian Television Network. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

