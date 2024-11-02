Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

Kelly Connects with Polk for a 70-Yard Touchdown!: CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
The Toronto Argonauts get right back into the game with a 70-yd touchdown for Makai Polk.
