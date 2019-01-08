Kelley Called up to Adirondack Thunder

January 8, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Marksmen Rookie Goaltender Dillon Kelley has had an outstanding run as of late, being a nearly impenetrable fortress from the goalmouth. His talent and efforts have been noticed, as Kelley has earned a Call-Up from the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils affiliate).

Kelley, 24, has been the backbone of consistency for the Marksmen organization in year two, starting nearly every single game for the Marksmen this season. With the second-most saves in the SPHL this season at 517, the workload has been nothing short of heavy for Dillon Kelley, and with a 9-8-1 record, he's helped lead a young team with a fighting chance defensively every night.

He stands at third in wins in the SPHL.

This is the second call-up for the Marksmen in the 2018-2019 season, and the second-stint in the ECHL for the young goaltender (Norfolk, 2018).

With the exciting news, Kelley had thoughts to share on his ecstatic feeling of having the opportunity, and his thankfulness of the organization for getting him to the next level.

"I am very excited for this opportunity with Adirondack, and to see what I can do at the next level and help the team win. I can't thank [Head Coach] Jesse, [Asst. Coach] Pete, all of the Fayetteville Marksmen staff, and my teammates enough for helping me get this opportunity," said Kelley "They have helped me develop as a goaltender, and prepare me for this opportunity."

The Thunder have a home-contest tonight against the Manchester Monarchs, to start a four-game weekend in Reading and Newfoundland.

We wish nothing but the best for 'DK' as he takes on higher-level competition, and hope that he will return in a Marksmen jersey later this season.

