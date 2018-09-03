Keller, Amburgey, Reeves Take Home 2018 Season Awards

September 3, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, announced today that starting pitcher Brian Keller has been named the winner of the Smith's ACE Hardware Pitcher of the Year award, outfielder Trey Amburgey has been named the 2018 OxiClean "Dirtiest Uniform of the Season" award, and pitcher James Reeves is the recipient of the 2018 Samuel J. Plumeri, Sr. Community Service award. The awards were presented on Monday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park prior to the regular season finale against the Reading Fightin Phils.

The Smith's ACE Hardware Pitcher of the Year award was voted on by fans during the final month of the season. This year's winner, Brian Keller, went 10-9 with a 3.74 ERA in 22 appearances, 21 starts. Keller enters play on Monday as the team leader in wins and strikeouts and was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 29, 2018. Previously Domingo Acevedo (2017), Ronald Herrera (2016), Caleb Smith (2015), Jaron Long (2014), Nik Turley (2013), Brett Marshall (2012) and Shaeffer Hall (2011) have received the annual award.

Outfielder Trey Amburgey earned the OxiClean "Dirtiest Uniform of the Season" with endless determination and hustle on the field and played with a consistently dirty uniform. Amburgey joins Zack Zehner (2017), Dustin Fowler (2016), Tony Renda (2015), Ben Gamel (2014), Slade Heathcott (2013) and David Adams (2012) as the "Dirtiest Uniform" award winner. Amburgey will take home a year's supply of OxiClean products.

The Samuel J. Plumeri, Sr. Community Service Award winner James Reeves participated in the United Way of Greater Mercer County's Strike Out Hunger event. The event took place in June to prepare for the food insecurities that occur during the summer months while children are out of school. With the help of James and a few of his teammates, United Way of Greater Mercer County was able to pack over 180,000 meals to be provided to families in the Mercer County region. In addition to his work with Strike Out Hunger, James visited Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton during HOPE Week. He went room to room throughout the hospital and visit patients that were recovering from surgery. James's commitment to the Trenton and Mercer County community this year were unparalleled.

Reeves was selected for the award by Thunder management and follows in the footsteps of Cale Coshow (2017 and 2016), Dan Fiorito (2015), Tyson Blaser (2014), Aaron Dott (2013), Craig Heyer (2012), Cory Arbiso (2011), Ryan Baker (2010), Noah Hall (2009), Joe Muich (2008), Jason Jones (2007), Jason Brown (2006), Ben Julianel (2005), Jason Grove (2004), Brian Myrow (2003), Mike Griffin (2002), Josh Garrett (2001), Marty McLeary (2000) and Brad Tweedlie (1999) as receipients of the award.

The Thunder will begin postseason play on Wednesday, September 5 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium with a best-of-five series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Games 3, 4* and 5* (*if necessary) will be hosted at ARM & HAMMER Park. For the latest information on Thunder Baseball, presented by NJM Insurance, visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 3, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.