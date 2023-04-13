Keith Walks off Altoona in Wild Extra-Inning Win

Colt Keith played winner for the SeaWolves in a wild, 13-10, 10-inning win over Altoona.

Keith's walk-off three-run homer off Juan Minaya, his first Double-A home run, punctuated a seven-run 10th inning after Altoona pushed across four of their own in the top of the 10th.

Keith got the opportunity with two out after Mason Martin's error on Trei Cruz's grounder tied the game and prolonged the inning.

Erie forced extras with a pair of bottom-nine runs. Mario Feliciano and Cruz notched RBIs after Diego Rincones' double off the fence set up the rally. Altoona once led 6-2; they scored three in the third and three in the fourth after Erie initially held a 2-0, second-inning lead.

The bullpen was key for Erie. Austin Bergner threw three innings, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. He was not charged with any runs. Layne Henderson worked around traffic in two scoreless frames.

Bryce Tassin (1-0) made his Erie debut, striking out a pair in a perfect ninth inning, though he did get hit around in the 10th. Still, he was credited with the win.

Minaya (0-1) took the loss.

Altoona and Erie play the fourth game of the series Friday at 6:05 p.m.

