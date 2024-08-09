Keeping the fire aflame in Fresno: USL League One Save of the Week, Week 16 Winner
August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Central Valley Fuego FC YouTube Video
Check out the Central Valley Fuego FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from August 9, 2024
- Velocity FC Return from Road Trip to Host Hailstorm in Jägermeister Cup - Spokane Velocity FC
- Velocity FC Sign Anuar Peláez - Spokane Velocity FC
- Get to Know Your Opponent: Charlotte Independence - Greenville Triumph SC
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Back in Jägermeister Cup Action in Madison - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Central Valley Fuego FC Stories
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Union Omaha, USL Jägermeister Cup - Round 7
- Fuego Fires Back: Central Valley Secures 2-1 Victory Over Chattanooga
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Central Valley's Late Surge Burns Tormenta in Thrilling 3-2 Showdown
- Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC