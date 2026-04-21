USL United Soccer League Championship

"Keep An Eye out for That": Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


We're getting close to the start of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, Dan Lucas and Devon Kerr will soon tell you what you need to know about the competition's format.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026


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