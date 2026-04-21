"Keep An Eye out for That": Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
We're getting close to the start of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, Dan Lucas and Devon Kerr will soon tell you what you need to know about the competition's format.
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