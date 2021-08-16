Keegan Thompson Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week

August 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - After throwing 8.1 scoreless innings over two starts, Iowa Cubs' right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson was named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for Aug. 9-15 by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

In two starts against the first-place Omaha Storm Chasers, Thompson threw 8.1 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out nine. In Tuesday's start, he threw 4.0 innings against Omaha, surrendering three hits and a walk while fanning two batters. Sunday, he was even more dominant, throwing 4.1 perfect innings. Thompson retired all 13 batters he faced including a season-high seven strikeouts.

The righty began the year with Chicago out of the bullpen, owning a 3-2 record with a 2.21 ERA in 27 games with the Cubs before being optioned to Iowa on July 27. In four starts with Iowa since being optioned, the 26-year old has thrown 14.2 scoreless innings. He has allowed just five hits, holding opponents to a .104 batting average against him. Thompson has walked five batters compared to striking out 16, throwing 64% of his pitches for strikes.

Thompson is the first I-Cubs player to earn Triple-A Pitcher of the Week honors this season.

Iowa has the day off on Monday to travel to St. Paul, where they will play the end of a suspended game followed by a seven-inning game to start the series. First pitch for game one of Tuesday's double-header is scheduled for 5:30 pm at CHS Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.