Keegan Named First Carolina League Player of Week

April 17, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs catcher Dominic Keegan has been named the first Carolina League Player of the Week during the 2023 season, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Keegan was nearly unstoppable at the plate as the RiverDogs split a six-game series with the Columbia Fireflies.

Keegan played in five of the team's six games this week at The Joe. He went 10-17 (.588) with a double and five runs batted in. Keegan also worked two walks and scored four runs. In Sunday's 9-2 victory, Keegan capped his exceptional week by going 4-4 with four RBI.

After eight games, Keegan leads all Minor League Baseball players with a .600 batting average and .652 on-base percentage. With the Massachusetts native behind the plate, the RiverDogs pitching staff has posted a 2.25 earned run average.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Keegan in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. He hit .412 in a short stint with the FCL Rays following the draft, leading them to the league championship. After the final game, he joined the RiverDogs for the end of the regular season and the postseason run. He hit two home runs during his time with Charleston in 2022.

The RiverDogs will open a road series in Kannapolis on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.