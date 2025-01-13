Keegan Bal Is Just the 4th Player in NLL History to Record a Sock Trick in One Quarter

January 13, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.