Keaschall Transferred to AA Wichita; Hess Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers

May 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Luke Keaschall has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As a corresponding move, OF Kyle Hess has been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. Hess will wear #44. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series at home tomorrow night against Lake County at 6:35.

