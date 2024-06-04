KC Comets Season in Review
June 4, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video
Kansas City Comets Broadcast Analyst Erik Bergrud sits down with Head Coach Stefan Stokic to talk about the ups and downs of the Comets 2023/24 season, culminating in a second place finish to the Chihuahua Savage in the Ron Newman Cup Finals.
Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Fabián, Fellow Strykers Battle for $1 Million Starting Wednesday - Empire Strykers
- Stars Have Big Presence at TST 2024 this Week - Tacoma Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.