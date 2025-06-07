Kayla Thornton Drops a Career-High 22 PTS in Win over Aces (June 7, 2025)

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







Kayla Thornton was in that mode today, putting up career-high numbers in the Valkyries' win over the Aces!

22 PTS (career-high) 11 REB 2 AST 2 STL 4 3PM 8-16 FG

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.