Kayla Thornton Drops a Career-High 22 PTS in Win over Aces (June 7, 2025)
June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Kayla Thornton was in that mode today, putting up career-high numbers in the Valkyries' win over the Aces!
22 PTS (career-high) 11 REB 2 AST 2 STL 4 3PM 8-16 FG
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
