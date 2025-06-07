Sports stats



WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Kayla Thornton Drops a Career-High 22 PTS in Win over Aces (June 7, 2025)

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video


Kayla Thornton was in that mode today, putting up career-high numbers in the Valkyries' win over the Aces!

22 PTS (career-high) 11 REB 2 AST 2 STL 4 3PM 8-16 FG

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central