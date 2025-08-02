Kayla McBride Sets WNBA Record with 8 3PM on 100% FG in the First Half (August 2, 2025)
August 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
AN UNREAL 1ST HALF FOR KAYLA MCBRIDE!
24 PTS 8-8 3PT 2 REB 4 AST 2 STL
She becomes the only player in league history to score 8 3PM on 100% FG in any half
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
