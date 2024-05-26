Kayla McBride Goes off for 31 PTS, 6 3PM on 83.3 FG% in Lynx Win
May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Kayla McBride went off in the Lynx win over the Dream:
31 PTS | 10-12 FG | 6-7 3PT | 5-5 FT
All in 31 minutes.
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
