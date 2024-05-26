Kayla McBride Goes off for 31 PTS, 6 3PM on 83.3 FG% in Lynx Win

May 26, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Kayla McBride went off in the Lynx win over the Dream:

31 PTS | 10-12 FG | 6-7 3PT | 5-5 FT

All in 31 minutes.

