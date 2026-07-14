Kayla McBride Dropped 37 PTS in Lynx's Win

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Kayla McBride was hot from start to finish in the Minnesota Lynx's win vs. the Mercury

She dropped a season-high 37 points along with 6 triples, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks to lead her team to victory!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2026

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