Kayla McBride Dropped 37 PTS in Lynx's Win
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Kayla McBride was hot from start to finish in the Minnesota Lynx's win vs. the Mercury
She dropped a season-high 37 points along with 6 triples, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks to lead her team to victory!
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