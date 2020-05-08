Kayla Knotts Named Blue Rocks Teacher of the Year

Wilmington, DE - In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week the Wilmington Blue Rocks named Kayla Knotts the organization's Teacher of The Year on Friday. Knotts, who teaches math and science at John Bassett Moore Intermediate School in Smyrna, received more online nominations than any other candidate.

Her students describe Knotts as an incredibly patient teacher, who is willing to pore extra time into any student that needs help. She makes difficult concepts like fractions and decimals seem simple thanks to her teaching style and Knotts' students also appreciate her ability to make them feel at ease inside the classroom.

"A quality education is such an important part of any child's development, and no one impacts that more than teachers," said Blue Rocks director of community affairs Kevin Linton. "The Blue Rocks take great pride in our close working relationship with this community's schools through programs like Rocky's Reading Challenge and Outstanding Student. Those initiatives would not be possible without passionate support from teachers like Kayla Knotts. We salute her outstanding work in the classroom along with the rest of her invaluable peers."

Knotts was named the winner by a committee compiled of Blue Rocks front office workers, who reviewed online nominations submitted by fans. Students were asked to nominate the teacher who had the biggest impact on their pupils during the 2019-20 school year and to explain what that impact was.

Knotts will receive a complimentary suite to a future Blue Rocks game, where she will be honored on the field before the contest and throw out a first pitch when baseball returns to The Riverfront. Wilmington mascot Rocky Bluewinkle will also pay Knotts and her students a future visit at John Bassett Moore Intermediate School to present her with the award.

