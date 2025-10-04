Katsantonis PICKS IT & O'Leary-Orange Gets the TD: CFL
Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Katsantonis intercepts Doege's pass and sets up a perfect drive for the Ticats which ends with O'Leary-Orange getting his second touchdown of the game.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
