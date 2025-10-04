Katsantonis PICKS IT & O'Leary-Orange Gets the TD: CFL

Published on October 4, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Katsantonis intercepts Doege's pass and sets up a perfect drive for the Ticats which ends with O'Leary-Orange getting his second touchdown of the game.







