Kats Trek to Orlando; Update Dates & Times for the Next Two Games

The Nashville Kats hit the road to face the Orlando Predators on Saturday at 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT. The game can be heard live on the Kats' flagship radio stations, 102.5 FM & 106.3 FM The Game, with Eli Gold and Greg Pogue on the call. The contest will also be streamed on the Vyre Sports app.

UP NEXT: The Kats' next home game against the Albany Firebirds originally scheduled for Sunday, June 2 will now be played on Saturday, June 1 at 4:30 PM CT at Municipal Auditorium.

KATS OWNERSHIP STATEMENT ON JUNE 1 SCHEDULE CHANGE: "As the reconfiguration of the Arena Football League continues, the Nashville Kats are committed to providing the best opportunities for our fans to attend our home games at Municipal Auditorium. We apologize for any inconvenience for those who have already purchased tickets, but the move from Sunday afternoon to late Saturday afternoon is an ideal opportunity." - Kats Chief Executive Officer Tamara Dadd Alan

PLEASE, SIR, I WANT SOME MORE: Kats quarterback Dalton Oliver threw for 164 yards in his first start of the season, connecting on 12-of-26 passes for seven touchdowns. Oliver also rushed for 19 yards, scoring the team's only rushing touchdown.

NEXT MAN UP: With the injury to Marquis Irvin, the Kats have shuffled their wide receiver core. Adding Milton Williams III to the Week 5 lineup allowed Braxton Haley to move up the depth chart into the WR1 role. The duo, along with newcomer Kendrick Ings, combined for 177 receiving yards. Williams led the trio with 85 reception yards and three touchdowns, while Haley was Oliver's favorite target, scoring four touchdowns on 70 yards.

NEW RETURNER: Ings demonstrated his catching and running skills with three kick returns for 60 yards, including a 21-yard return.

CAPTAIN KIRK: Shedrick Kirk had his best game as a Kat in Clarksville, recording four tackles (2 solo, 2 assists), one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery, thanks to a Carlton Brown strip.

MEADOWS ADDS ANOTHA ONE: Trea Meadows secured his team-leading third interception of the season against Wichita last Saturday. Meadows also contributed three tackles, a half tackle for loss, an interception, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry.

DJ SPINNIN' INTS: Derrick Jones recorded another Kats interception against the Regulators, returning it for six yards. He also had two pass breakups and three tackles.

