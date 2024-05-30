Kats Host Albany Looking for Redemption

May 30, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Nashville Kats News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Kats return to Municipal Auditorium after two weeks away from their 4th Avenue North home to host the Albany Firebirds on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The Nashville Kats Block Party, presented by Temptations (Cat Food), begins at 2:30 p.m. on the Auditorium Plaza. The game can be watched live on the AFL YouTube page and locally on 99.3 FM Classic Hits.

UP NEXT: Nashville will hit the road to meet the Billings Outlaws next Saturday evening (June 8) at First Interstate Arena at 6:00 p.m. MT / 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on the new AFL website and YouTube page. Locally, it can be heard on 102.5 and 106.3 FM The Game.

PREMIUM SCORING: Nashville scored a season-best 62 points in the loss to Orlando last Saturday. It was an offensive spectacle, with both sides combining for 131 total points. The Kats beat their previous best of 58, which was scored on May 18 in a win over Wichita.

WEEK 6 ADDITIONS: Nashville has added three newcomers to the roster this week: wide receiver Carrington Thompson from Western Michigan, defensive back Isiah Hall from Winona State, and Christian Olmstead from Findlay.

ATKINS STEPS UP: Ramone Atkins was asked to carry the second-half load after an injury sidelined quarterback Dalton Oliver. Atkins threw for 184 yards and four touchdowns. He attempted a late fourth-quarter comeback with three touchdown passes in the final 9:30 of regulation. His third-quarter 46-yard touchdown pass to Milton Williams III was the longest completed by the Kats this season.

"TUSH PUSH": The commonly known QB sneak from the one-yard line now has a new term associated with it: "tush push." Just ask Ramone Atkins what his thoughts are when either 6'7", 380-pound James Atom or 6'3", 348-pound Mike Brown is maneuvering him across the offensive line and their counterparts on defense. The Kats used it perfectly in the third quarter with Atkins' second rushing touchdown of the season.

THE GREAT SEVEN: Braxton Haley, Milton Williams III, and Charlie McClain combined for seven touchdown receptions, with McClain leading the way with three scores while only needing 46 reception yards. The long-distance passing yards went to Haley (131) and Williams (117), each having individual receptions over 40 yards.

FINDING THE LANES: The Kats executed well on nine kick returns for 113 yards, led by Kendrick Ings, who moved the ball 70 yards up the field on four tries. McClain also moved the ball to start five drives with 43 yards.

PERFECT IN CHALLENGES: Head Coach Dean Cokinos is a perfect 6-for-6 in coach's challenges this season. The crafty veteran has overturned missed touchdown calls and kept the opposition off the board.

MOWIN' THE AFL MEADOW: If there were a mid-season defensive award, Trea Meadows would be in the running for it, as he leads the Kats with 18 tackles, three interceptions, six breakups, and a fumble recovery. Through five games this season, Meadows has had at least one interception, fumble recovery, or breakup in each game.

