NWSL Chicago Stars FC

Katie Atkinson Earns the Suntouchable Save of the Week Presented by @elfcosmetics!

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026


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