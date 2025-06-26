Kate Martin Drops a Career-High 21 PTS vs. the Liberty (June 25, 2025)

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kate Martin had a career-high night vs. the reigning champs

21 PTS 2 REB 4 3PM 7-15 FG

