Kate Del Fava with a Perfect Through Ball to Find Cloé Lacasse for the Finish

Published on April 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2026

Angel City Football Club Falls to Portland Thorns in Stoppage-Time Thriller - Angel City FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.