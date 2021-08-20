Kat Foster Named Appalachian League Executive of the Year

August 20, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - Flyboys General Manager, Kat Foster, is named 2021 Appalachian League Executive of the Year. This award goes to an executive who, in the estimate of their peers, has made the most valuable contribution to their club and league. During Foster's first year as the Flyboys General Manager, she led the team to higher attendance levels including a new stadium attendance record at Pioneer Park.

Foster transitioned to the General Manager role in Greeneville before the 2020 season. In 2019 as the Assistant General Manager of the Johnson City Cardinals, she was awarded the Appalachian League Woman of Excellence.

"I am both humbled and honored to receive the Executive of the Year Award for 2021. To be recognized by other outstanding executives who are not just incredible leaders themselves in the Appalachian League, but in the entire baseball industry, is truly an honor," Foster explained. "My team in Greeneville this season was nothing short of amazing and I thank them for everything they did and continue to do day in and day out. 2021 was a comeback year in so many ways, and to be able to earn this award not just in any year, but in a rebrand and post-pandemic year, means more to me than I can express."

Under Foster's leadership, she successfully launched a rebrand of her club from the Greeneville Reds to the Flyboys. The team increased overall attendance from the previous 2019 season and set a new attendance record on July 4 with 4,526 fans inside Pioneer Park. On the field, the Flyboys were also flourishing, being named the Appalachian League Champions.

Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President congratulated Foster saying, "Kat is a natural leader, and an integral part of Boyd Sports. While Kat makes her job look easy, the truth is that the road to earning the title of Appalachian League Executive of the Year is difficult. There are so many great and experienced executives in the Appy League and it speaks volumes when you win this award your first year as a General Manager. Kat's execution this summer was flawless, and we congratulate her on a job well done!"

Information on the Greeneville Flyboys can be found at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling (423) 609-7400.nt.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.