Kat Deal Named Assistant General Manager of the Johnson City Cardinals

JOHNSON CITY- Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Kat Deal will be the Assistant General Manager of the Johnson City Cardinals, effective immediately.

Kat Deal is entering her first year as Assistant General Manager with the Johnson City Cardinals, as it will be her 6th year in baseball overall. Deal has worked with the Bluefield Orioles, and with Roger Dean (Chevrolet) Stadium as their Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing.

"I'm beyond excited and honored to be able to be a part of the Johnson City Cardinals," added Deal. "My passion has always been in sports, especially baseball. After taking some time away, I'm ready to be back in this great sport and to be a part of such a wonderful team here with Zac, Carter and Brandon."

Deal attended Bluefield College where she played volleyball and achieved her bachelor's degree in Sports Marketing with a double minor in Strength and Conditioning and Drug Education. Kat is originally from Tampa, Florida, but lived in Jupiter, Fl until her move to Johnson City.

"I couldn't be more excited about bringing Kat on board here in Johnson City," Stated Johnson City Cardinals General Manager, Zac Clark. "Kat's experience working in baseball and her tireless work ethic will make her a perfect fit here. She is going to set the tone for us this year and I expect her to make a huge impact on our staff from day one!"

