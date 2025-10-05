Karlie Lema Sets It Up, Taylor Huff Finishes It the Rookie's Third Goal of the Season! #nwsl
Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 4, 2025
- Sears Bags Two as Racing Picks up Vital Win at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- Manaka scores as Courage fall to Racing at home - North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Faces NJ/NY Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Spirit Hosts San Diego Wave FC with Chance to Clinch a Home Quarterfinal Match - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Travel to Chicago Stars Looking to Extend Unbeaten Run - Utah Royals FC
- Game Day: Racing at North Carolina Courage - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Eyes Cushion in Tight Table with Seattle Matchup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Scores First, But Falls, 2-1, at Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC Visits Pacific Northwest for Weekend Trip vs. Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC Signs Midfielder Dorian Bailey to New Contract Through 2027
- Bay FC Defender Caprice Dydasco Named to September NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Bay FC Falls, 2-0, to Utah Royals at PayPal Park