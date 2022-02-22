Karbach Round Rock Classic Kicks off this Friday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in conjunction with Peak Events, LLC and the City of Round Rock, are thrilled to host the third annual Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond from February 25-27, 2022. The third annual event will feature the #2 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1), Indiana Hoosiers (0-3), Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) and #6 Stanford Cardinal (2-1).

Please note, due to anticipated winter weather, game times for the 2022 Karbach Round Rock Classic have been adjusted slightly. Action begins Friday, February 25 at 12:00 p.m. with Louisiana facing Stanford followed by a 4:00 p.m. matchup between Arkansas and Indiana. Day two begins on Saturday, February 26 at 11:00 a.m. with Indiana taking on Louisiana followed by a 4:00 p.m. start for Stanford and Arkansas. The final day of the Classic starts with an 11:00 a.m. first pitch between Indiana and Stanford on Sunday, February 27 with the Classic finale between Arkansas and Louisiana scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.

A full schedule for the Karbach Round Rock Classic is as follows (designated home team is listed second):

Friday, February 25

12:00 p.m. - Louisiana vs #6 Stanford

4:00 p.m. - #2 Arkansas vs Indiana

Saturday, February 26

11:00 a.m. - Indiana vs Louisiana

4:00 p.m. - #6 Stanford vs #2 Arkansas

Sunday, February 27

11:00 a.m. - Indiana vs #6 Stanford

4:00 p.m. - #2 Arkansas vs Louisiana

All games are set to broadcast live via FloBaseball.

The 2022 Karbach Round Rock Classic will once again showcase four of the country's top teams over three days of play at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, home of the Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Tickets for the event are available now at RRExpress.com. Tickets are available on an individual game basis or as a three-game package option with both reserved and general admission seating available.

Follow the Karbach Round Rock Classic on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

