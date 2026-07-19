USL1 Forward Madison FC

Karamoko Secures the Victory!!!

Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video


A stunning game-winning stoppage-time goal by Hakim Karamoko saved Forward Madison from blowing a two-goal second-half lead to Union Omaha, as Madison defended Breese Stevens Field in a 4-3 victory in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

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United Soccer League One Stories from July 19, 2026


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