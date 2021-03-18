Kansas City Royals to Use Arvest Ballpark as Alternate Training Site

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce that the Kansas City Royals will be using Arvest Ballpark, home of their Double-A affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, as their alternate training site during the month of April.

Per Major League protocols, anywhere from 20 to 28 players who did not make the 26-man Major League roster out of spring training will travel to Springdale, Arkansas to continue preparation for the minor league season that will begin in May.

"We are so fortunate to have a first-class facility such as Arvest Ballpark with the proximity to Kansas City to keep these players sharp after such a terrific start to the year during workouts and games in Surprise," said JJ Picollo, Royals Vice President and Assistant General Manager/Player Development. "We can't thank Justin Cole (Northwest Arkansas General Manager) and his staff enough for allowing us to continue our work in their facility as we prepare for the 2021 Minor League season."

Note regarding the Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site at Arvest Ballpark

- Will fans be allowed to attend any of these workouts or events?

o Our hope is that will be the case, but we will work with the Royals and Major League Baseball to determine the next steps on ticket availability and safety protocols.

- Are players available for autographs?

o There will be no fan access to the players during their time in Northwest Arkansas to allow for proper safety protocols to take place. In the event we can host limited fans for some of these workout events a 12-foot buffer of seats will be placed around each dugout and no dugout or field access will be permitted of any kind.

- Where can I find the latest information?

o We will continue to update nwanaturals.com and our social media channels (facebook.com/naturals, twitter @nwanaturals) with the latest updates on the workouts and if there are opportunities to attend.

