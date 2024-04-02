Kansas City Monarchs Join KDOT's "Fans with a Plan" Program to Promote Safe Driving

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and the Kansas Department of Transportation are joining forces to make sure every fan gets home safe from Legends Field.

The reigning American Association champions are the latest team to join KDOT's "Fans With A Plan" program encouraging fans to plan ahead and get a sober ride home.

"We're proud to partner with KDOT to spread the word about this important initiative," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Whether it's choosing a designated driver, calling a friend or using a ride share service, every fan should have a sober ride home from Legends Field."

KDOT, Bureau of Transportation Safety Behavioral Safety Manager Gary Herman said, "We're excited for the partnership with the KC Monarchs Baseball Club and the opportunity to connect with their fan base at Legends Field and through gameday broadcasts with a reminder that planning ahead for a sober driver is always the right choice. We're appreciative of their prominent ride-share accommodation at the ballpark and comprehensive communications support."

KDOT and the Monarchs have designated a convenient ride-share pick-up and drop-off area at Gate A of Legends Field, encouraging fans to always have a sober ride to and from home.

The Monarchs will broadcast a special message to fans during each game promoting safe driving options like ride sharing and choosing a designated driver. The Monarchs will also promote sober driving on their TV and radio broadcasts.

KDOT's "Fans With A Plan" program has partnered with a variety of sports and entertainment venues statewide including football, basketball, soccer and motorsports. The plan has been embraced by everyone from athletes to administrators to fans as part of the effort to prevent serious injuries and traffic deaths associated with impaired driving in Kansas.

The Monarchs open their 2024 season on May 10. Their home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

