Kansas City Monarchs Announce 100% Capacity For Opening Day

Kansas City, MO â In accordance with updated protocols from Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS (UG), the Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club is pleased to announce that the long-anticipated Opening Day for the team will take place on May 18, 2021 with unlimited capacity in the stands at Legends Field.

During a Special Session on April 29, officials from the UG Public Health Department (UGPHD) presented a COVID-19 update to the UG Commission. The presentation included a recommendation to adopt an updated mask order in alignment with those recently issued in Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri. The commission issued an updated mask order that went into effect on April 30. Under the new order, mask protocols will continue for most public indoor settings. However, outdoor mask requirements and social distancing requirements are no longer in place.

After subsequent conversations with UG officials and the American Association of Professional Baseball, it was determined that the Monarchs will plan to sell up to 7,000 tickets per game. Indoor seating will still require masks as recommended by the UGPHD and the team will recommend but not require masks for outdoor seating per the order. The Monarchs also plan to make certain locations of Legends Field "Distanced Seating" sections, for those who prefer more space between occupied seats.

"As we look forward to our 2021 season, we want our fans to know that their health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and event staff, is â and always will be â priority number one," said Monarch's owner Mark Brandmeyer. "We are committed to working with the league and UGPHD to maintain a world class experience on and off the field. We will continue to monitor developments and implement all necessary public health measures going forward."

The Monarchs will also be reaching out to many organizations that have helped the area on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hospitals, first responders, teachers, military service members and Unified Government Public Health Department for free ticket offers and discounts to upcoming games.

The Monarchs are a member of the American Association of Professional Baseball and play all home games at Legends Field, located at 1800 Village West Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. For ticket information, call (913) 328.5618 or visit monarchsbaseball.com.

