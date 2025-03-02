Kansas City Current Conclude 2025 Preseason with Exhibition against Chicago Stars FC

March 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Kansas City Current concluded the 2025 preseason, presented by CPKC, on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Bradenton, Fla. with a closed-door scrimmage against Chicago Stars FC. Sunday's exhibition contest rounded out the Current's two-match exhibition schedule as well as the final leg of Kansas City's preseason training on the road.

"There are a few things we wanted to get done in this portion of preseason when we were in Florida and now we only have two weeks to get better and improve on some of the things that we're working on," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Now, in these last two weeks, we're going to have to figure out a way to make sure that we're prepared for March 15 because ultimately that's what matters."

Sunday's scrimmage against the Stars allowed Kansas City to feature a variety of players on its roster in a final tune-up against NWSL opposition. Following Sunday's match, the Current will return to Kansas City as the team gears up for the club's regular season opener on home soil.

The Current traveled to Irvine, California from Jan. 25 through Feb. 5 and, after spending a week-and-a-half back in Kansas City, spent two weeks in Florida Feb. 17 through Mar. 2 to ramp up preparations for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League regular season.

The Current begins the 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC.

NWSL Exhibition Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars FC

Date: March 2, 2025

Venue: Bradenton, Florida

Kickoff: 11 p.m. CT / Noon ET

Weather: 74 degrees, sunny

