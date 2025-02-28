Kansas City Current Acquire Allocation Funds in Trade with Utah Royals FC

February 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has acquired $50,000 in allocation funds from Utah Royals FC in exchange for an international roster slot for the 2025 season, both clubs announced today.

The Current now has six international roster slots available for the 2025 season. Currently under international designation on the Kansas City roster are Bia Zaneratto (Brazil), Lorena (Brazil), Temwa Chawinga (Malawi) and Jereko (Kenya).

The KC Current team remains in Florida through March 2, before returning to Kansas City to prepare for the start of the 2025 NWSL Regular Season. The Current will wrap up the preseason slate on March 2 against Chicago Stars FC. The Current begins the 2025 season at CPKC Stadium Saturday, March 15 against the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. CT. The match will be nationally televised on ABC. The full season schedule can be found at https://www.kansascitycurrent.com/schedule.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.