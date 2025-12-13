Kansas City Comets vs. Utica City FC - 12.07.25
Published on December 13, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video
The Kansas City Comets return to Utica, NY for the second weekend in a row to take on UCFC in a rematch of the dramatic home opener.
Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Wave Embarrasses Comets on Home Turf - Milwaukee Wave
- Empire Collapses Late, Falls, 6-3, to Visiting San Diego - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.