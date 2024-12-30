Kansas City Comets vs. St. Louis Ambush - 12.31.24

December 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The i70 series continues as rivals Kansas City Comets and St. Louis Ambush face off for the fourth time this season coming fresh off a close battle in Kansas City over the weekend where the Ambush won in OT. Live from Family Arena in St. Charles, MO.

