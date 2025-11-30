Kansas City Comets vs. St. Louis Ambush - 11.28.25
Published on November 29, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video
The 2025-26 MASL kicks off with a I-70 Series clash between the Kansas City Comets and the St. Louis Ambush
Live from The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri
Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 29, 2025
- St. Louis Ambush Drop Second Straight to Kansas City - St. Louis Ambush
- Strykers Open Season with 5-4 Overtime Win at San Diego - Empire Strykers
- Strykers Stun Sockers, 5-4, in Overtime - MASL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.