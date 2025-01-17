Kansas City Comets vs. San Diego Sockers - 1.15.25
January 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Kansas City Comets YouTube Video
Two historic franchises take center stage when the Kansas City Comets travel west to take on the San Diego Sockers
Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA
Check out the Kansas City Comets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2025
- Players of the Week Named for Week 7 - MASL
- Stars Visit Milwaukee Saturday Night - Tacoma Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.