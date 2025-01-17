Kansas City Comets vs. San Diego Sockers - 1.15.25

January 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







Two historic franchises take center stage when the Kansas City Comets travel west to take on the San Diego Sockers

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.