Kansas City Comets V. St. Louis Ambush - November 28th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 2025-26

Published on November 30, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets YouTube Video







On the back of three point nights from Christian Anderaos and Zach Reget, the Kansas City Comets took this MASL Opening Night clash over their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush by a 7-3 score







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.