Kannapolis Baseball Seeks Community's Help to Rebrand Team

KANNAPOLIS, NC-- As the Kannapolis Class A baseball franchise moves toward a new era of baseball at the City of Kannapolis's Sports and Entertainment Venue, the team invites the community to help rename the franchise. Today the team launches its "Branded New By You" campaign and is asking community members to suggest names to help define the team's new identity. In addition to a new name, the rebrand will include a new logo and mascot. The new identity will debut after the 2019 season ends.

For 25 years, Kannapolis baseball fans have cheered on their hometown team as the Phillies, Boll Weevils and Intimidators. Kannapolis baseball looks to enter a new era with a new name and a new ballpark in a new downtown Kannapolis. The new Kannapolis Sports and Entertainment Venue is scheduled to open in April of 2020. The team will proudly carry the city's name in its title when it moves into the SEV.

"We are excited to partner with the Kannapolis community in revitalizing the downtown anchored by the new Sports and Entertainment Venue," said new team owner Andy Sandler. "Giving fans an even better game experience with a new team name, fresh logo and engaging mascot is a very important part of what is ahead for Kannapolis baseball and the city. We look forward to community participation in this exciting rebrand."

Fans can submit their nominations for the team's new name, along with an explanation of how and why it embodies Kannapolis professional baseball, by going to www.kannapolisballpark.com. The team will accept submissions from Wednesday, February 6th through Wednesday, February 13th. Suggested names and feedback will be considered by the team as they work with award-winning brand identity firm Studio Simon to select a new name.

Season tickets for the 2019 season, including Founders Club memberships ensuring priority season seat selection at the team's new home in 2020, are on sale now at IntimidatorsBaseball.com. Opening Day for the team's final season at the Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health is scheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. against the Rome Braves.

Sports and Entertainment Venue: The Kannapolis Sports and Entertainment Venue will anchor the Downtown Kannapolis Revitalization Project. It is designed as a city park with daily access to the public, a kids' zone and with the ability to accommodate special events year-round in addition to the 70 professional baseball games the franchise plays. The venue, with a capacity of 4,930 for baseball, will feature luxury suites, picnic terrace areas, an outfield bar and 6,000 square feet of club/banquet space.

For more information on the Downtown Revitalization Project visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/revitalization.

