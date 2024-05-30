Kamloops Blazers to Host Spring Development Camp this Weekend

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are hosting their 2024 Spring Development Camp this weekend from May 31st to June 2nd. The hockey club will welcome 24 players and their families to Kamloops in the 2008 and 2009-born age groups.

A total of 24 players including three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 13 forwards will be at the camp.

The Blazers will host ice sessions that are open to the public on Saturday, June 1st from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and on Sunday, June 2nd from 9:00am to 11:00am and Brock Arena.

