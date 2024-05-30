Kamloops Blazers to Host Spring Development Camp this Weekend
May 30, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers are hosting their 2024 Spring Development Camp this weekend from May 31st to June 2nd. The hockey club will welcome 24 players and their families to Kamloops in the 2008 and 2009-born age groups.
A total of 24 players including three goaltenders, eight defensemen and 13 forwards will be at the camp.
The Blazers will host ice sessions that are open to the public on Saturday, June 1st from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and on Sunday, June 2nd from 9:00am to 11:00am and Brock Arena.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Blazers Acquire Oren Shtrom for Vojtech Vochvest - Kamloops Blazers
- Oil Kings Sign 5th Overall Pick Matheas Hejda - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Kamloops Blazers to Host Spring Development Camp this Weekend - Kamloops Blazers
- Wheat Kings Sign 1st Round Pick Chase Surkan - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Cooper Bratton Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Cougars - Prince George Cougars
- Raiders Announce Conor Yawney as New Assistant Coach - Prince Albert Raiders
- Wenatchee First-Round Pick Tait Signs WHL Agreement with Wild - Wenatchee Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kamloops Blazers Stories
- Blazers Acquire Oren Shtrom for Vojtech Vochvest
- Kamloops Blazers to Host Spring Development Camp this Weekend
- Kamloops Blazers Select 11 Players in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft
- Blazers Acquire Defenseman and 2026 Second Round Draft Pick for Sanche
- Kamloops Blazers Select Two Players in WHL U.S. Priority Draft